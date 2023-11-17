Plateau: Lawyers tackle PDP over sack of four NASS members

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– Lawyers, numbering over 500, on Friday, stormed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to protest against what they termed as a deliberate attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to ridicule the judiciary over the judgement that sacked four of its members in Plateau State, from the National Assembly.

The group, under the aegis of Lawyers of Conscience, demanded an immediate end to “the campaign of calumny against the justices of the court by the PDP.”In a statement that was signed by its C

onvener, Mr. Sylvanus Okpe, the protesting Lawyers said they were at the Court to draw its attention to the implication of the actions of the PDP on its reputation and integrity.

“While it is succinct to state that the Justices of the Court of Appeal delivered a sound judgment in line with the provisions of the law, the diatribe perpetuated by the PDP smacks of mockery and an attempt to ridicule the judiciary.

“It must be stated that the PDP acted in breach of a subsisting court order in a suit marked PLD/J/304/2021, which directed it to conduct a fresh Congress involving all the 17 Local Government Areas in Plateau State.

“The implication of a breach of a subsisting court order amounts to a lack of party structure, which is a breach of Section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act as amended, “where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of this Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate for election shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue.”

“As His Lordship may be aware, the violation implies that the PDP candidates in the National Assembly elections could be regarded as null and void for lacking party structure, the group stated.

It noted that The Supreme Court had in May 2019, nullified elections of all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State over the failure of the party to conduct primaries.

It warned the PDP to desist from further criticising the appellate court over its self inflicted injury in Plateau state.

“We observe that the ultimate aim is to cause disrepute to the Justices of the Court of Appeal and discredit the judiciary’s impartiality in Nigeria. This action is an affront and an assault that must be rebuffed.

“His Lordship may wish to be informed that the reputation and integrity of the appellate court is at stake. The issues canvassed by the PDP lack merit and substance, and as such, the judiciary must not succumb to blackmail to ensure that Justice is served.

“We will like to call on His Lordship to stand firm in defence of the sanctity of the appellate court in the dispensation of Justice.

“The impartiality of the judiciary in Nigeria is never in doubt. An independent, strong, respected, and respectable judiciary is indispensable for the impartial administration of Justice in a democratic State.

“Lessons must be learned on the implications of flouting court orders. Contempt of court is an affront to the authority and dignity of the court. A court order must be obeyed until it is set aside on appeal.

“There is no evidence that the subsisting court order in the conduct of fresh ward congress for the PDP in Plateau state was appealed.

“His Lordship may wish to grant our prayers that the Court of Appeal rejects the position of the PDP in Plateau state with regards to the outcome of the judgement of the Court of Appeal sacking PDP members of the National Assembly for lack of party structure that rendered their eligibility to stand for election null and void,” the lawyers added in the protest letter they addressed to the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem.

It will be recalled that the appellate court had on November 7, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, okayed the nullification of the election of a Senator and three members of the House of Representatives in the state that emerged on the platform of the PDP.

The panel based its decision on failure of the PDP to fully comply with a court that was made in 2022, which it said directed the party to conduct congress in the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

It, therefore, held that though the lawmakers won their respective seats during the National Assembly election that held on February 25, all the scores that were credited them, amounted to wasted votes.

It ordered that candidates that got the second majority lawful votes at the election, should be sworn in as winners of the legislative seats.