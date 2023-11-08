Plateau killing suspect nabbed in Lagos

The suspect

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, JOS

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a Fulani leader, Ardo Adamu Gabdo, in Plateau State .

The acting spokesman of the 3 Division, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba, Lt. Col. Ishaku Takwa, said the suspect was arrested in Lagos.

According to him, “The main mastermind behind the murder of the slain Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, has been apprehended by troops of Operation Safe Haven tactical team.

“The arrest of Mr. Philip Gokas, also known as Jaykimo, in Lagos State was after weeks of painstaking manhunt to bring the criminal to justice.

“The relentless pursuit by OPSH led to his tracking and subsequent arrest in the Ogba area of Lagos State, where he was found enjoying himself and drinking beer at a football viewing centre.

“The arrest of Mr. Philip Gokas is a testament to the commitment and unwavering dedication of OPSH and the effectiveness of collaborative efforts.

“Mr. Gokas has fully confessed to the crime and has provided crucial information that will aid in the arrest of additional individuals involved in this heinous act in the coming days.

“Recall that, following the murder of Ardo Panyam, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, directed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) to recover the body of the deceased. This was accomplished by the OPSH Tactical team in a remote area of Bauchi state and handed over to the family for burial.

“The directive further charged the troops to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice quickly.

“The recovery of the body of the late Ardo of Panyam and the subsequent arrest of Mr. Philip Gokas would not have been possible without the invaluable assistance and information provided by the community.

“The criminal act was perpetrated by a few bad eggs in the society. It does not represent the intent of the good people of Panyam, who have lived for years peacefully with their Fulani brothers.”

Why I did it — Suspect

However, the suspect said he was frustrated having lost his brother and farms to some Fulani attackers.

His words: “I did not choose to commit a crime. It is just unfortunate that I was passing by when some people were in the act.

“I went to my farm and discovered that Fulani used their cows to destroy everything. I have also lost two of my brothers to them.

“My son was on admission in the hospital at that time. So as I was going, I heard voices. I turned and saw some people pushing the man.

“I didn’t know the man but people were saying that he sent his children to kill our people and destroy our property: ‘You have come here to get our secret and leak to your people so that they will come and attack us in the night’.

“When I heard these conversations, I was angered and I joined the people. It is not my character. People know me in the village.

“I only left the village for Panyam because the Fulani destroyed our village in Plateau State. I don’t know the people because I don’t live in Panyam but relocated there because of the attacks.”