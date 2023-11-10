Plateau inaugurates committee to upscale activities of MSMEs

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Efforts to upscale the activities of the MSMEs in Plateau State have received a boost as the State Government inaugurates a Steering Committee for sustainable and inclusive economic development for a decent employment programme.

The State government in collaboration with the German Corporation for International Cooperation, GIZ through its pro-poor growth and promotion of employment programme, SEDIN IV inaugurated the Committee to enhance the ability of MSMEs in the State to contribute to sustainable economic development.

Some of the mandates of the committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau are to support the alignment of the programme objectives and strategies with the government’s development priorities; support programme implementation and achievement of programme results; provide advice on ongoing policy reforms and its implications on the programme goal and objectives.

Others are to provide advice on risks and possible mitigations; support programme monitoring and reporting; periodically brief the State governor on activities and achievement of the programme, challenges and support required from the State, and advice or support in the establishment of new linkages and partnerships with relevant government institutions and private organizations engaged in activities that could contribute significantly to the achievement of the programme results.

The State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Josephine Piyo who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang, inaugurated the committee and urged all members to actively participate, collaborate, and provide their valuable insights and expertise to build a bigger and better Plateau.

The Head, GIZ-SEDIN Programme, Markus Wauschkuhn assured of support to the Committee saying that the next phase of the programme to be implemented in the State would ensure sustainable development.

Piyo said, “We are here to discuss an important initiative that aims to improve the competitiveness of Nigerian micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as create growth and jobs.

“This initiative, the Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development for Decent Employment in Nigeria (SEDI), being implemented by the GIZ has a clear objective – to enhance the ability of Nigerian MSMEs to contribute to sustainable economic development.

“This will be achieved through a collaborative effort between private and public institutions, by improving the institutional, regulatory, and procedural framework conditions for entrepreneurial activities, as well as facilitating access to new markets and innovative financing solutions, to create an environment that fosters job creation and economic growth.

“To ensure the successful implementation of SEDI in Plateau State, a high-level, State-level steering committee is key to serve as a bridge between the programme and our partners. Its main role will be to provide support and guidance to the overall implementation of the programme, review and monitor its strategic direction, and participate in discussions on programme planning and implementation…”

Wauschkuhn added, “… We will present today what we have achieved in the last phase and what we have learned in the last phase. We will listen to you, what your perception is, what we have done in the last phase, and what we could do better.

“We will present to you our ideas for the coming phase: how to shape what we do, how this is embedded in the whole intervention of the sustainable economic development cluster of GIZ Nigeria, including the skills development, agricultural interventions, Energy Support Programme which is very active here in Nigeria.

“What we do in our SEDIN programme is the attempt to support the private sector to create jobs, and to increase income for the citizens… I’m very happy to have both the public and private sectors here. The public sector, of course, is the key partner in setting the regulation, setting the framework that jobs are created in the private sector.

“So basically, we are here listening to you to know what you need and how we can support the collaboration for a better policy towards MSMEs support in this area.”