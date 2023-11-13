Planned withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs, Tinubu’s directive – Hajia Imaan

President Tinubu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has said that the planned withdrawal of Police personnel from very important personalities (VIPs) security duties is a directive from President Bola Tinubu and will be implemented by the ministry noting that the mandate also includes amending the Nigerian Police Act.

The minister further stated that other key mandates of the Ministry are developing and implementing a harmonized police reform report, and developing a community policing strategy for the NPF

“The key mandates of the Ministry of Police Affairs are developing and implementing a harmonized police reform report, amending the Police Act, executing Mr President’s directive on the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties, and developing a community policing strategy”.

She made this known at a 2-Day Retreat for Directorate Cadre with the theme ‘Re: Envisioning the Ministry of Police Affairs for Effective Internal Security: Strengthening Administration and Management Functions for Resilience and Efficiency held in Abuja.

The Minister said, “These mandates are not mere tasks but transformative initiatives that can enhance internal security in Nigeria” adding that “This two-day management retreat will inspire a collective commitment to align efforts of the Ministerial mandate to contribute to the realization of Mr. President’s vision for a renewed, highly effective Nigeria Police Force.

According to the minister, “The Nigeria Police Force finds itself at a critical juncture and currently struggling with the consequences of decades of neglect that have hindered its ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

“The Ministry of Police Affairs has also not been spared. However, given Mr. President’s commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry is now positioned at the forefront of the Police transformation agenda, and it must rise to the challenge.

“The Ministry must bear this weighty responsibility of ensuring coordination and creating the enabling frameworks to steer the Nigeria Police Force towards improved technical and operational effectiveness”.

She urged management staff to demonstrate unwavering commitment and the will required to yield tangible results adding that the Police Inspectorate Department, in particular, should evolve its operations to focus on robust Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning.

“Reports must be factual, practical, evidence-based, and serve as critical tools for enhancing police performance.

“It must champion the review of the curriculum of the training institutions to ensure they are reflective of the evolving landscape of law enforcement, incorporating contemporary practices and international standards”.

She charged the Police Service and Planning, Research, and Statistics Department to ensure administrative optimization and relevant policies as well as procedures for the Police to be up to date, adoption of Cutting-edge technology, intelligence-led, technology-driven, inclusive, and community-based Police Force in Nigeria.

“Fostering partnerships with renowned research institutions and staying current with global trends, this department will play a vital role in shaping evidence-based strategies for the Nigeria Police Force” she stressed.

In his goodwill message, the representative of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Head of the Conflict and Security Programme (Nigeria and Lake Chad Basin), Mr. Annup Vyas said that the United Kingdom is committed to Nigeria’s Police reforms and ready to do more in the spirit of partnership adding that they are interested in the plan for the future, how to adapt and identify new opportunities that will help the need of Nigeria system.

The Chairman of, the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase declared that the Nigeria Police Force is fundamental to the Ministry, the Commission adding that the principal mandate of both organizations is to ensure the smooth functioning and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.

In his welcome address, Permanent Secretary of, the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo stated that the retreat is targeted at improving efficiency and enhancing performances of the service, in the face of the current global dynamics.

He said, “I would like to encourage every participant at this retreat to be resilient in service delivery. We must never tire of improving ourselves and our performance; we must never be shy of telling ourselves the truth”.

He added that to avoid current false alarms being raised by criminals in society, the Ministry and Nigeria Police Force would be guarded with evidence-based statements on issues in the society.