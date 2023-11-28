Place national interest above ethnicity, religion, NOA urges Nigerians

Lanre Issa Onilu

The Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Lanre Isa-Onilu, has urged Nigerians to place the interests of the country above personal, ethnic, and religious affiliations in their actions and decisions.

Isa-Onilu, who gave this advice in a statement personally signed and issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said it would foster national unity, progress, and sustainable development within the country.

He said placing the interests of Nigeria above personal, ethnic, religious, or regional affiliations was paramount to achieving a stronger and more united nation.

According to him, the time has come for every Nigerian to imbibe the culture of putting Nigeria first in all spheres of life.

“Our collective responsibility towards the growth and development of our beloved country should transcend individual ambitions or sectional interests.

“Nigeria is a tapestry woven with various ethnic groups, languages, and traditions. Embracing this diversity and promoting inclusivity are vital steps toward building a stronger and more cohesive nation.

“Respecting one another’s beliefs, cultures, and backgrounds is pivotal to our collective progress.

“National cohesion and progress can only be achieved when every citizen actively contributes to the greater good of Nigeria,” he said.

The Director-General added that prioritizing Nigeria involved fostering unity and tolerance among diverse ethnic groups as well as promoting peace and security.

According to him, prioritizing Nigeria also has to do with contributing to economic growth and supporting the nation’s educational and infrastructural development.

“This call echoes the agency’s resolve to unite Nigerians under a common goal of advancing the nation’s interests as well as building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for aall.” NAN)