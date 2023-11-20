Photos: Vanguard Assistant Editor, Bankole weds sweetheart, Oluwakamikun

By Biodun Busari

It was an ecstatic atmosphere filled with celebrations as the Vanguard Assistant Editor, Mr Idowu Bankole and his agelong beautiful lover, Ms Oluwakamikun Ajibade got married on Saturday.

Bankole and Ajibade’s family members, friends and colleagues of the couple were present at the wedding event which was held at Celebration Gardens, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Members of staff from the Vanguard Digital Hub also graced the occasion which had the traditional and church wedding events and finalised with a reception where sumptuous meals, assorted drinks, modern music and all sorts of entertaining activities were served for guests to enjoy.