Photos: Tinubu meets King Charles in Dubai

President Bola Tinubu met with the British monarch, His Majesty, King Charles III, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

In a post on his X account, the President said he had a productive engagement with the 75-year-old monarch.

“I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate,” Tinubu wrote.

“The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at COP28.”

Tinubu left Abuja for Dubai on Wednesday to attend the COP28 Climate Summit scheduled for 1st and 2nd December 2023, with the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President will utlilise the time to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, among other things.

“Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom, President Tinubu will maximise the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges,” the statement partly read.

“The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.”