Photos: Roads shut, as Deltans boycott work over strike

Delta people boycotted work following the industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The Federal and State Secretariats along Okpanam Road and Maryam Babangida Way, respectively, were shut down as early as 8 a.m. with the gates padlocked by union members to enforce the strike action.

Academic activities in secondary schools in Asaba metropolis were also disrupted as students were turned back.

Although commercial banks admitted customers, their gates were locked.

Motorists and residents groan as petrol sells for N630 and N635 in Delta.

Activities at the Delta State Government House also witnessed disruption as workers failed to turn up at their duty posts.