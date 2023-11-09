Photos: Passengers stranded as NLC, TUC protest grounds Abuja airport

Air passengers have been left stranded as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their members mobilized in a protest that grounded the main entrance of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Abuja.
The organised labour gathered at the airport around 8:58 a.m. on Thursday to enforce their directive to members working in the aviation sector to stop all flights to Owerri, the Imo state capital.
