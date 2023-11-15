Photos: NASS complex gate locked, staff stranded as NLC strike enters day two

Members of staff of the National Assembly have been barred from gaining access to the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The staff and some visitors to the National Assembly were seen stranded on Wednesday morning over the closure of the complex gate.

The closure of the complex to non-legislative staff complies with the directive of the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, asking affiliate unions to proceed on a nationwide indefinite strike beginning at midnight on Tuesday.

The unions embarked on the strike to protest the failure of the federal government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and good government.