PHOTOS:  Lagos govt seals construction site

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, prompted by a public petition, has sealed a construction site on Onasanya Street, off Ishaga Road.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement shared on his X account on Saturday.

He wrote, “Operatives of the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Department of #LasgMOE acting on a public petition sealed a building under construction at Onasanya Street, off Ishaga Rd after failing to act on abatement notices.

“The owner of the sealed building, which is under construction, discharged all his building materials on the road and drains, disrupting the free flow of water.

“The operatives also demolished all illegal structures on setbacks along the same Onasanya street.”