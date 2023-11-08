Home » News » [Photos] Kogi guber: Political parties sign peace accord ahead of poll
November 8, 2023

[Photos] Kogi guber: Political parties sign peace accord ahead of poll

Governor Douye Diri and Bishop Hassan Kukah exchanging pleasantries

Stakeholders and political parties in Kogi State signed a peace accord ahead of the November 11th governorship election in the state.

The peace accord seeks to engage all the election stakeholders to ensure a violence-free and fair election.

The peace accord was signed on Wednesday in Lokoja in a ceremony organized by the Kukah Centre and funded by the European Union.

