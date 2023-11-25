Photos: Kanye West reunites with wife Bianca in Dubai amid breakup rumors

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted, getting cozy at a party in Dubai amid rumours of breakup.

Videos surfaced on social media during the week of the couple dancing together at the Royal Atlantis hotel with Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and more stars.

West, 46, and Censori, 28, were all smiles and kept close during the loved-up display.

The Yeezy creator wore his signature look — an all-black outfit — as he partied with his architectural employee.

Censori, for her part, paired a blue bra top with a tan skirt while sipping from a cocktail.

“My boy still married, Praise God 🙌🏾,” one Instagram user commented on the footage, while another celebrated “happy Ye.”