Photos: Jonathan visits APC Chair, Ganduje

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.

The ruling party posted images of the visit on its X account on Friday morning.

The post was captioned, “The National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, received in audience former President Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan at his residence in Abuja.”

The purpose of the visit is unknown as of the time this report was filed.