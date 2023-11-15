Photos: Eze Anaba tasks editors on promoting citizens’ access to information 

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba, on Wednesday urged NGE members to do more to promote citizens’ access to information.

Anaba made the appeal in his address at the 19th All Nigeria Editors Conference in Uyo.

He said that access to information would enhance participatory democracy and encourage good governance.

“Without access to information, this form of governance is not possible.

“Information creates the opportunity to discuss a range of available options and to take part in meaningful public policy discussions and informed political debates.

“Information allows the public to hold a government accountable by creating a public awareness of the government’s conduct.

“It is for this reason that the theme of this year’s annual conference is: “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media,” he said.

Anaba said that about 300 media executives and senior editors gathered for the conference.

He said that the conference would also examine Nigerian media sustainability, the existential threat of the Big Tech and the way forward.

The NGE president urged editors and other media professionals to continue to ensure balanced, accurate, factual and timely news reporting, which he described as the hallmark of journalism.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and Publisher of the Vanguard newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka, said that journalists were the conscience of the society, and warned them against publishing fake news.

He said, “You must always publish the truth.” (NAN)

