Photos: Ace Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, graduates from UI

By Biodun Busari

Popular Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa Akorede, professionally known as ‘Saidon P’, has graduated from the Department of Political Science of the country’s premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday.

Osupa, disclosing this on his Facebook page to announce the achievement, said he graduated with Second Class honours.

Saheed Osupa wrote: “It is official!

“Today, I attended the Convocation Ceremony of the University Of Ibadan, where I graduated, bagging a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc) in Political Science with Second Class Honour, Upper Division.

“The public should be aware that, King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa Akorede is a graduate of the prestigious University Of Ibadan, Class 21.’

“Alhamdulilahi!”

Vanguard reports that the University of Ibadan holds her 2023 Convocation and 75th Foundation Day Ceremonies from Wednesday, November 1 to Saturday, November 17.