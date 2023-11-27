Petitions: Don’t fall prey to dubious elements – Police  

….We don’t have Accredited Agents for Processing Petition – Police

…Submit Petitions Directly to our Offices

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Force headquarters has warned unsuspecting members of the public to beware of those it called dubious elements and unscrupulous persons parading themselves as agents hired to collect petitions from aggrieved citizens for investigation.



While condemning the criminal act, the Force headquarters advised those involved to retrace their steps and anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.



Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed on Monday in Abuja.



He said, “It has been observed that many Nigerians seek the help and services of some unscrupulous and dubious elements in processing written complaints or petitions, which has hindered the smooth attention such petitions deserve and denied many justice.



“The Nigeria Police does not have agents to take and process petitions from Nigerians.



“These elements charge and dupe people of huge amounts under the pretence of processing their complaints with such monies and denting the image of the Police and our Senior Officers.



“This is improper and unacceptable. “Nigerians are hereby urged to always drop petitions to our offices as normal correspondence, as there are no special treatments, or administrative bureaucracies on petitions.

“The public is urged to expose and report anyone fond of doing that via our published complaint platforms.



“We condemn this in its totality and will do everything possible to curb such. “And whoever is caught in that dirty deal will face the full wrath of the law.”