Peter Obi, Igwe Iweka, others pour encomiums, as young writers honour Achebe

By Vincent Ujumadu

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended young writers in Anambra State for annually celebrating legendary Nigerian writer, late Prof. Chinua Achebe.

Obi spoke at the 2023 Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture, organized by the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter), which was held at the Prof. Kenneth Dike State Central E-Library Library, Awka.

The former governor of Anambra State, who was the keynote speaker at the event, described Achebe as a revered writer whose literary contributions have left an indelible mark on the global literary landscape. He emphasized the need to preserve Achebe’s legacy, noting that such a literary festival could play a crucial role in keeping the flame of Achebe’s influence and legacies alive.

He further urged young writers to draw inspiration from Achebe’s works and use their creativity to address contemporary societal issues.

The chairman of the occasion and traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka described Achebe as a great literary icon, whose books were translated in many languages, and encouraged students to always focus on their studies and not be deterred by the challenges of the time.

The monarch, who is also an author, urged the students to constantly seek knowledge through books and to be proud ambassadors of Igbo language and culture anywhere and anytime.

Contributing, the former Secretary to the State Government and former Nigerian Diplomat, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, commended the organizers of the event for their dedication to promoting literary arts and preserving the legacy of Chinua Achebe; even as he highlighted the significance of such events in fostering intellectual growth and cultural awareness among the youth.

While reiterating the importance of reading as a cornerstone for personal and intellectual development, Obaze urged the youths to embrace Achebe’s legacy, not only through celebrations, but by actively participating in the literary world and ensuring that the flame of enlightenment continues to burn brightly in Anambra State and beyond.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Convener of the event and coordinator, Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter), Mr. Izunna Okafor, said the primary aim of the event was to celebrate Achebe as a hero and eagle on the Iroko of African Literature, immortalize him in their own way as young writers, as well as keep his memory alive.

He commended the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo for recently immortalizing Achebe, which he said, had been one of the association’s major calls and appeals to government since the last eight years the event was initiated.

He said the writers use the event to promote, encourage and reward creative writing and reading culture among the youths and students, as well as discover and harness amazing talents among young ones.

Peter Obi, and Igwe Chidubem Iweka were honoured with the Chinua Achebe Excellence award at the event.