Peter Obi fought well, Tinubu won — Wahab Shitu

By Olayinka Ajayi

As reactions continue to trail the press conference organised by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday, renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Wahab Shitu, has described Mr. Peter Obi as a bad loser who relies on public opinion that is devoid of facts to win the election.

Shitu, in his reaction virtually on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, insisted that the Supreme Court judgment has restored public confidence and that the law court is not a substitute for public opinion.

He said, “The Supreme Court came to the right conclusion. You don’t rely on public opinion to win. You must have evidence that certifies the justice of the law.

Asked if the judgment can be referred to as casting aspersion, Shitu added, “You don’t blackmail the judiciary. Peter Obi came in third. What is required of him is to congratulate the winner.

“By the judgment of the apex court, public confidence has been restored. Obi is portraying to us that he is not a Democrat, but he is a bad loser.

“A Democrat is supposed to exhaust all legal means. Our justices are some of the best in the world; some are even serving in the world court. I am impressed that Obi put up a good fight, but the truth is that President Bola Tinubu won the election that has been confirmed by the Supreme Court.”