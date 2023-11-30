Peter Adejoh, David Ibhawoh others to receive Africa Value Awards

By Chris Onuoha

The Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Camey & Rock Holdings, Dr. Peter Adejoh will be a special recipient of the prestigious Africa Value Awards holding tomorrow Thursday November 30 in Lagos under the auspice of Vardiafrica Organisation.

Other personalities to be honoured include the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Senator Daisy Danjuma and David Ibhawoh among others.

Adejoh, a highly driven entrepreneur with a background in information technology, banking, finance, project management, and consulting has over 20 years of combined cognate experience in commercial and investment banking, project management, insurance, and finance.

He founded Camey & Rock Holdings, a diversified Pan-African investment company with a focus on investment in financial services, fintech, financial inclusion, and the real sector of the economy; Prime Luxury Address Limited, an exclusive real estate development company and developers of the Plush Towers Abuja project; Capitis Thrift & Credit, a variegated credit union; Plush Hospitality Limited, owners of Plush Hotels, a luxury-focused hotel brand, and BMC Contractors Limited, a budding construction company.

According to the Executive Director of Vardiafrica, Kingsley Dakorubo, “The award seeks to identify and reward exceptional leadership in the business world.

“The CEOs who are recognised are those who have demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as financial management, strategic planning, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

“They may also be recognised for their ability to inspire and motivate employees, build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders, and lead their company through periods of change or adversity,” he added.