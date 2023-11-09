Pest control awareness low in Nigeria, says Tolu Caleb, Rotimax boss

Dr. Tolu Caleb, Founder and Lead Consultant (middle), Olumide Obembe, Chairman, Planning Committee (left) and Damilola Arobami, HR Admin Manager, all of Rotimax Integrated Services at the briefing on its 10th anniversary in Lagos.

An expert, Dr. Tolu Caleb, has said awareness about pest control was dangerously low among Nigerians, noting that only a small percentage of the elite take it with the seriousness it deserves.

Dr. Caleb, Founder and Lead Consultant of Rotimax Pest Control, said this at a briefing on activities marking the 10th anniversary of its academy and graduation of trainees, set for tomorrow, Saturday, in Lagos.

He said: “It’s a milestone, which we are glad to celebrate. Also, graduates from Rotimax Pest Control Training Academy, 2023 set, will be celebrated. However, pest control awareness among Nigerians is low.

“A small percentage of the elites gives it the seriousness it deserves. But that is not enough. The COVID-19 pandemic brought it to the fore. But the interest has gone back down. The onus is on governments to raise this awareness, and then backed by the private sector.”

He noted that Rotimax is at the forefront of educating Nigerians on the importance of pest control.

“Journalists call me ‘unusual guest’ because we are not just about business alone, but use every opportunity to enlighten the everyday Nigerian about caring for the environment,” Dr. Caleb said.

10th anniversary

Speaking on the anniversary, he said: “This year marks the 10th year anniversary of our Pest Control Training Academy, and we believe it is a testament to our commitment to excellence.

“It’s a decade of promoting excellence in the pest control industry in Africa. We’ve had 48 seminars, three conferences and over 2,000 alumni in Africa.

“Our training programme comes with the benefit of one-year free mentorship and free field continuous studies. The Academy is fully endorsed by the Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, EHOAN, and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA.

“Between the year of commencement and now, the Academy has organised pest control training in different states of Nigeria, Uyo, Eket, Ibadan, PortHarcourt, Abuja, etc.

“We have on different occasions collaborated with LASEPA, and Cleaning Practitioners of Nigeria, CPAN, in organising seminars for stakeholders in the pest control industry of Nigeria and the general public in raising more awareness about pest control.”

Saturday’s events

On the event lined up for Saturday, November 11, he said: “To commemorate this milestone, we are organising a grand event on Saturday at Stadplus Event Centre, Ikeja.

“The event will bring together leading experts, industry professionals, and esteemed organisations associated with the pest control sector.

“The event will include a series of informative presentations and interactive sessions. It will be a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and fostering meaningful collaborations within the pest control community.

“Furthermore, on the event day, we will be certifying our graduands of November 2023 and presenting awards to significant personnel in the pest control industry in recognition and appreciation of their achievements and contributions in the industry.

“It’s a milestone, which we are glad to celebrate. We will be having dignitaries at the event, the likes of the immediate past President of the Pest Control Association of Nigeria, PECAN, Elder Ayo Ogunyiadeka, who will be chairman of the occasion.

“Executive members PECAN; representatives from LASEPA, Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Environmental Health Council of Nigeria, EHCON; Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, EHOAN; graduands of our Academy (November 2023 set), alumni, press personnel, Rotimax Academy staff, clients, family and friends among others, will be there.

“Also, a novelty football match between the staff of Rotimax Integrated Services Limited and the staff of Pest Master International will take place on Thursday, November 9, and we will be rounding off with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 12.”