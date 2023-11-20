Perxels offers 30% scholarships to 500 students

By Esther Onyegbula

The management of Perxels Design School in Lagos has announced plans to award 30% scholarships to 500 students in Nigeria who would want to study UI/UX design.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Executive Director Perxels Design School, Abiodun Fiwa, during an interactive session with stakeholders and intending students, in Lekki, Lagos State.

According to Fiwa, “The Loba Scholarship Initiative, is a transformative program set to empower 500 aspiring designers across Nigeria with 30% scholarships.

“The initiative which is generously sponsored by Loba, aims to equip Nigerian youths with the essential skills needed to excel in the dynamic field of UI/UX design.”

Explaining further, she disclosed that, “Perxels is committed to making quality design education accessible drives the decision to offer this scholarship. This program aims to give learners in Nigeria the opportunity to develop lucrative digital skills regardless of cultural background or social status.”

Speaking on the benefit of the Loba Scholarship Initiative, Fiwa said: “Beyond financial support, participants gain access to Perxels’ world-class design education, mentorship programs, and a supportive learning community.

“The scholarship serves as a gateway for talented individuals to access resources and guidance that will shape their careers and contribute to the growth of the design industry in Nigeria.

“The Loba Scholarship offers a 30% scholarship for enrollment in any of the online and physical class plans at Perxels. The class duration ranges from seven weeks to three months, depending on the plan. Basic Class (7 weeks): Ideal for learning the fundamentals of UI/UX design.

“Advanced Class (9 weeks): For people who already understand the basics of UIUX design and what to expand their design thinking and problem-solving skills. Premium Class (3 months): Comprehensive learning, covering everything from basic to expert-level UI/UX design with internship.

“We understand the transformative power of education in changing lives and combating unemployment. That is why our services go beyond traditional learning, encompassing an approach to design education that provides real-world skills and experiences.

“By investing in the potential of Nigerian youth through initiatives like the Loba Scholarship, Perxels actively contributes to a brighter, more empowered future for our community and the design industry as a whole,” she added.

Speaking on the selection process, the Director of Academics, Olabanji Ewenla said: “The process is designed to be straightforward and inclusive, ensuring a broad range of applicants can participate.

“Applications will undergo a thorough evaluation by a panel of experienced designers.

“However, those selected be notified through an official email announcement. Application opens at noon on December 2 and closes at 6 pm on December 10. Successful applicants will be notified within one week of the application deadline.”