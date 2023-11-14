Persecondnews gets new MD, other mgt positions including 3 women 

….as Soneye, Publisher/CEO, exits newspaper

A major reorganization has been announced by Persecondnews, an international digital newspaper headquartered in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a statement by Ayodele Akinsola, Persecondnews announced the appointment and elevation of Mr. Ayodele Akinsola as the Managing Director/Executive Editor, as Mr. Olufemi O. Soneye, the Publisher/CEO exits the newspaper.

Mr Soneye is currently the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd).

Akinsola, a journalist who boasts about 38 years in journalism, is a former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and he joined Persecondnews in 2020 as Managing Editor.

Other appointments are Mr Deji Odunaike; General Manager, Advertisement/Sales and Marketing, Ms Blessing Adodo Olohije; General Manager, Business Relations, Ms Vctoria Ayuwei; formerly a Senior Political Correspondent, is the Weekend Editor and Mrs Stella Igwe-Adesoga, now holds sway as Special Focus Editor, formerly the Weekend Editor.

Persecondnews was established in 2012, setting a new standard for quality in online journalism in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

The news platform is committed to serving the Nigerian community while delivering a strong international perspective with the belief that access to information is essential to the health and sustenance of democracy.

With a bureau in Washington, and correspondents in London, Abuja, Lokoja, Lagos, Owerri, and Kaduna, Per Second News has created a niche for itself by providing in-depth, credible, and timely news as a window into the continent.