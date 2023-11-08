PEPT Verdict: Billions of Naira expended on electoral reform, wasted – Afenifere laments

—- Raises alarm over resurgence of insecurity

— Laments ostentatious living of govt officials, politicians

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has lamented that by the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 Presidential election, the billions of naira expended on electoral reforms have become a waste.

This was contained in a communique issued after the group’s meeting held at the Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, country home of its national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

The communique was signed by its national leader, Chief Adebanjo and the group’s Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni.

It reads in part that “Afenifere viewed with dismay, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court which ratified the brigandage concerning particularly the Presidential Election.

“Unfortunately, by the Supreme Court decision the electoral reforms achieved through the agitations of Nigerians for quality control through technological devices and the billions of Naira spent on the infrastructures in that regard is now wasted.

“That except Nigeria is ruled based on true federalism which guarantees inclusiveness, fairness, egalitarianism, justice and a sense of belonging to all its constituent groups, it will remain a mere geographical expression with no sense of common nationalism and patriotism.

“In this connection, the only way forward is to change the military constitution now and re-enact a constitution in line with the foundational federal principles.

“Except this is done now and quickly all the errors that occasioned the type of electoral shenanigans witnessed during the 2023 General elections and the technical judgement by the Supreme Court legitimising same will fester ad infitum.

“Afenifere therefore calls on the civil society and well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in ensuring that the Federal Government immediately sets the necessary modalities in motion in this regard.

The group said it “remains committed to the ideals and principles of True Federalism. We are proud of our decision and efforts in the 2023 Presidential Election and remain convinced that it was the right step towards a united, secured and prosperous Nigeria and its continued corporate existence.

On insecurity, the group “observed the alarming resurgence of insecurity occasioned by the activities of armed cattle herders terrorising farmers, killing, maiming the people and raping women for which some of the host communities are no longer comfortable living with the killer guests.

“While Afenifere appreciates the constitutional rights of every Nigerian to live in any part of the country of his/her choice, it is important to stretch and ensure that such citizens live in peace with their hosts and respect their culture and economic prosperity.

“Afenifere reiterates our opposition to open grazing of animals and reaffirms preference for ranching as the world’s best practice of animal husbandry.

“No matter is better than now to consider that State Governments be allowed to play greater roles in the security of their states by establishing their internal policing mechanism.

The group while commenting on the nation’s economy, said it refused “to appreciate the calls for more sacrifices from Nigerians by government which members continue to maintain obscene and ostentatious lifestyles.

“It is most preposterous that members of the National Assembly are approving for themselves vehicles worth N160 Million Naira because of the deplorable state of the Nigerian roads as if the responsibility to fix the said roads rests with the tax players.

“The Executive is unable to convince the people of the need for a yacht worth billions of Naira beyond ostentatious living.

” The costs of fuel rise prohibitively and the exchange of Naira climbing astronomically without any verifiable economic policy.

Afenifere called on the Inspector General of Police and the Government of Kwara State to release Abdulazeez Taniolorun, from unlawful detection after being detained for six months for exercising his right to freedom of speech and opinion on religious preference.

The group said that Abdulazeez Adegbola better known as Tani Olorun, was still being detained despite being granted bail by courts.

Present at the meeting include Oba Oladipo Olaitan (Deputy Leader), Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Chief Supo Sonibare, Chief Pekun Awobona, Chief Segun Ojo, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, Chief Segun Ojo, Chief (Mrs) Bola Doherty, Dele Farotimi, Popoola Olayiwola, Alade Rotimi-John, Olorogun Ade Banjo, Mrs Nike Olujembola, Prince Adesina Basorun, Prince Elias Matiminu, Basorun Segun Sanni, Toyin Falade, Erelu Wale Bolarinwa and Justice Faloye.