People Talk: On EFCC’s midnight raid and arrest of OAU students





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested over 70 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, around 2:00am, on Wednesday morning, on November 1.

The Anti-graft agency invaded the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, broke into rooms, and arrested the students.

The Students’ Union President, Abass Ojo, said the union had details of “72 students picked up from the hostel with phones and cars taken away.”