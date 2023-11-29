Pensioners to Tinubu: Subsidy removal has brought pain, frustration

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson

THE National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, Mr. Godwin Abumisi, yesterday, decried the removal of fuel subsidy, saying it has brought pain, frustration and hardship to pensioners in the country.

Abumisi said this at the opening of the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the union, in Akure.

He, however, urged the Federal Government not to renege on its promise to include pensioners in the N25,000 cash award announced to cushion the economic hardship of the petrol subsidy removal.

The NUP boss, in his remarks, said: “The Pensioners’ Day this year was celebrated on October 5, 2023, in line with the declaration of the day as the Older Persons’ Day by the Federal Government.

“We addressed a world press conference and demanded the inclusion of pensioners in the N25,000 cash award announced by the Federal Government.

“After this, we met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu and we hope that the list submitted will be treated with the needed zeal.

“Without mincing words, the subsidy removal has brought with it pains, frustration and hardship to average Nigerians, including the pensioners.

“In the light of this, we wish to use this occasion to passionately appeal to the federal, state and local governments to do something fast to assuage the pains of our members and other vulnerable Nigerians.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the union in Ondo State, Johnson Osunyemi, who pledged their support to the national body, promised to always operate by the spirit and constitution of the union.