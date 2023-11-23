Pension annuity reverses gains as insurers indicate volatility

By Rosemary Iwunze

There are indications that insurance companies may be developing discomfort over Retiree Life Annuity, RLA, citing volatility of the business.

Vanguard findings from the second quarter, 2023 (Q2’23) report released by the National Pension Commission, PenCom, shows the number of retirees that opted for annuity option of pension declined by almost 10 percent to 3,156 in the second quarter of 2023, Q2’23, from 3,505 recorded in the first quarter of 2023, Q1’23. The annuity enrollment had increased by 27 percent in the first quarter, 2023.

RLA is a fixed sum of money paid to a retiree by an insurance company for the rest of their lives.

A retiree under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, has the option to choose between enrolling on annuity with part of his pension savings after retirement or take up programmed withdrawal of the pension savings with a Pension Fund Administrator, PFA.

Meanwhile the Q2’23 report released by the National Pension Commission, PenCom, also indicated that out of the 3,156 retirees whose benefits were approved, 1,172 were from the private sector, while the 1,984 were from the public sector.

A lump sum of N10.6 billion was approved for the 3,156 retirees, while N22.8 billion was paid to RLA providers for their monthly annuity payment of N252.90 million.

There are indications that some insurance companies are finding the annuity business too volatile.

Speaking on the issue, former President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Mrs. Laide Osijo said that the annuity business is too volatile for some companies and some of them are not recording profits from the business.

She said, “While some insurance companies are seeing the annuity business as gold mine, others are witnessing erosion of profits and are even recording losses as a result of the volatility of the business. A company with relatively low annuity premium income in a year could have retirees that are collecting huge monthly benefits which could translate to a loss for such companies.”

Osijo said that those that consider the business to be volatile are gradually reducing their intake of annuitants.

While speaking on the development, Mrs. Olasupo Adeyola who retired from Africa Reinsurance Corporation, said she choose RLA because she believes that she will live a long life and annuity pays pension for life, hence the decision to take up an annuity plan.