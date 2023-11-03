PENGASSAN, Food Union threaten nationwide strike over battering of Ajaero, others

NLC President Ajaero

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, and the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, have directed their members nationwide to prepare for a possible strike over Wednesday’s attack and brutalization of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, and other Labour leaders in Owerri, Imo State.

Recall that suspected agents of the state and security operatives had descended on Ajaero alongside other Labour leaders smashing their vehicles, inflicting injuries on them, and dispossessing handsets, money, ATM cards among other valuables from the Labour leaders and others who had gathered at the NLC State secretariat to begin a scheduled protest over pending labour issues.



The NLC President, other national leaders of NLC, and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterpart, were at the state Secretariat in Owerri to protest among other grievances backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances, Pensions, gratuities and non-compliance with National Minimum Wage Act.

The attack, brutalization and the battering of Ajaero has elicited outrage and condemnation across the country.



Leaders of NLC and TUC are billed to meet Tuesday next week to decide on appropriate response to the attack.



PENGASSAN in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Festus Osifo and Lumumba Okwugbawa, respectively, while condemning the attack, directed members to prepare for industrial action over the unpardonable incident.



According to the Association it “is a blatant violation of human rights and an assault on the principles of democracy, freedom of expression and association.



“Comrade Ajaero has been actively involved in promoting fair labor practices, advocating for better working conditions, and ensuring that workers’ rights are protected and his tireless efforts have contributed significantly to the improvement of workers’ lives and the advancement of social justice in our country.



“Violence against union leaders or any individuals fighting for the rights of workers is not only an attack on them personally but also undermines the fundamental of social dialogue and activism. These acts of violence seek to silence the voices of those who speak up for the vulnerable and marginalized, and they must be vehemently condemned by the society as a whole.



“PENGASSAN demands that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into this cowardly attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. We call on law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of all workers, activists and union leaders, providing them with the necessary protection to carry out their essential duties without fear of reprisal.



“We also urge civil society organizations, trade unions, and citizens to stand in solidarity with NLC and Comrade Joe Ajaero and to denounce this act of violence. It is crucial that we collectively reject any attempts to suppress voices that advocate for the rights and well-being of workers and fight for a more equitable society.



“Our noble Association stands in solidarity with our ally in the struggle, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and expresses deep concern for his well-being and recovery. We will continue to work tirelessly to support the rights of workers, advocate for social justice, and combat any form of violence or repression that seeks to curtail the progress we have made thus far.



“All PENGASSAN members are hereby put on red alert as the days ahead will be stormy and tumultuous. We urge all trade unions and the two labour centers to respond to this ugly act in a very drastic way because injury to one is truly an injury to all.



Similarly, the Food Union in a statement by its President, and General Secretary, Garba Ibrahim and Secretary, Mike Olarenwaju, respectively said “This attack is totally condemnable judging from the fact the Congress President was in Imo State on a scheduled official labour assignment.



“It is barbaric, inhuman and demeaning that the State Government and the Security Forces would descends to this level of beastly indulgence in handling labour and Industrial Relations matter”.

NUFBTE that the “Congress President deserves some modicum of decency, recognition and respect for his personal rights and his inalienable rights to freedom of association speech and human rights as enshrine in both the international chatter for human rights and the Nigeria Constitution.



“He deserves a much better treatment. We are certain that the goal is already dead on arrival if the motive of this conspiracy and attack was to intimidate and diminish his avowed will to protect the rights of Nigerian and in this instance, Imo State Workers.



“While wishing him quick recovery, the food workers hereby enjoin the congress leadership and the entire labour movement to brace up for total industrial actions to redress this brazen act of undesirable impunity and checkmate any further reoccurrence by State actors and unprogressive elements.”