Peace returns to Enugu community after 2 years of crisis

…launches Neighbourhood Watch security outfit

By Anayo Okoli

There was jubilation in Imufu Community, Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the return of peace to the community after a period of crisis during which insecurity prevailed.

To ensure a lasting peace devoid of insecurity, the community has also inaugurated a well-equipped Neighbourhood Watch security outfit to tackle insecurity in the community and environs.

The event was attended by government and security officials, community leaders, two Catholic priests, the Onyishi Imufu and Umuitodo, (eldest man) Agu Obetta Nweze, the traditional ruler, Remigius Attah, the President of the Town Union, Lawrence Mamah, the Neighbourhood Watch Commander for Enugu North Senatorial District, Anselem Odo, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for Igbo Eze North, CSP Simeon Akor, the Umuadas, among others.

The community had witnessed insecurity following the establishment of a camp by criminal elements who harassed, kidnapped, as well as maimed and killed indigenous people of the area and visitors before it was destroyed by the Nigerian military which killed about seven of them while others escaped with bullet wounds about two months ago.

In their welcome address, read by a former President of Imufu Town Union, Mr. Edwin Ossai, the people expressed joy over the return of peace in the community which was the most peaceful area in the state before the advent of criminals.

“Today is another remarkable day in the land of Imufu Autonomous Community, as we all know that peace is the ultimate ingredient needed for any society to grow while the security of lives and property is the nucleus of every living society because one has to be alive before living at peace with one another.

“For months now, if not years, the ever-united, peaceful and progressive land of Imufu Community had been bedevilled by insecurity and disharmony, which have caused the entire community, sleepless nights.

“As brothers and sisters who came from the loins, we all had to join hands together to unravel the situation. It was the burning desire by the men, women, youths, elders, priests, town union members and children of this community to find lasting solutions to that which had caused the restlessness and havoc in the community.

“It is a well-known fact in our dialect that when brothers and sisters take up their musical instruments, they do not miss the rhythm. We denied ourselves some treasures and pleasures, and today, we are here to witness the coming together of a once united and indivisible community.

“We thank specially, the Chairman of Igbo Eze North Local Government, Ejike Itodo, for his support, members of the new Imufu Neighbourhood Watch, the state government, the police as well as all those who made it possible for peace to return to the community. May we say no to anything that will cause disunity in our community again.”