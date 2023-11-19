Peace Group Vice Chairman, Ifeyinwa Emilia Onyishi, bags PhD in Educational Management from ESUT

Dr Mrs Ifeyinwa Emilia Onyishi, the Vice Chairman of Peace Group, has bagged a Doctorate in Educational Management from Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT.

Dr Emilia Ifeyinwa Onyishi’s journey to attaining a PhD began in 1993 when she enrolled in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), where she had previously gotten her First and second degrees. This pursuit took a pause when she decided to dedicate her time and resources to the responsibilities of helping her husband build a successful business while raising their 7 children, 4 of whom are currently pursuing their PhDs in various fields.

Through years of rigorous study, research, and dedication, she has navigated the complexities of educational management, gaining valuable insights and contributing to the academic community.

Dr Onyishi was conferred the PhD during the 19th convocation of the institution held in Enugu.

The event had in attendance the governor of Enugu state, His Excellency Peter Mba alongside other prominent dignitaries.

While expressing her gratitude to her family for their support through her academic journey, She credited her inspiration to a Chinese proverb which says, “The Best Time To Plant a Tree was 20 years Ago; The Second Best Time is NOW.”

Dr Ifeyinwa Emilia Onyishi currently sits on the board of several organisations, some of which are Maduka University, Pmt Beijing Trade Ltd, Peace Microfinance Bank and Peace Mass Transit.