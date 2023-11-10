PDP’s last-minutes antics won’t stop Uzodinma’s victory – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to a viral video purporting that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidate in Saturday’s governorship election, Samuel Anyanwu has stepped down for the incumbent, Hope Uzodinma, and accused the PDP of creating the video as part of its last-minutes antics to swing votes.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Friday said the PDP in its “latest advertisement of its crass irresponsibility”, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to disqualify Gov. Uzodinma, based on its concocted flimsy allegation that the Governor was behind the alleged viral video announcement.

He said; “To be crystal clear, neither Governor Uzodinma nor our great Party had any hand in making or procuring the making of that video. Our Governor and Party have been hard at work campaigning to persuade the good Imo electorate to renew our mandate to have any interest or time for such piece of frivolous and unhelpful propaganda.

“At the end of any credible investigation into the video’s origins, we will not be shocked to discover that it was a malicious creation of the PDP in a calculated but futile attempt to smear Governor Uzodinma and our Party, exactly as this baseless and senseless allegation sought to do.

“Clearly, the unmatched track record and popularity of our candidate makes the PDP quiver in desperate panic. We are confident that no last minute antics of the PDP will deter the good people of Imo State who are poised to reelect our Governor to finish the good work he has started”.