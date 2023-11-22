PDP youths back Showumi to emerge Nat’l Chair

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Youths under the auspices of the Youth Wing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, threw weight and endorsed a chieftain of the party, Otunba Segun Showunmi, to emerge National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the upcoming party elections.

The youths said the best man for the job as National Chairman is Showunmi based on his glowing antecedents since he became a stable and steadfast member of the party.

They said their declaration and public endorsement of him is a way to show that he is their choice, and hope to galvanize the entire Party.

They pointed out that as a distinguished politician whose outstanding and unique contributions to uphold the party above troublous waters based on his vision, love and commitment to the party.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, a leading member, Dare Akiniyi, said, “Otunba Segun Showunmi has earned his place as a prominent figure in the realm of public affairs and Nigerian politics.

“His distinguished career is marked by a profound understanding of the nation’s socio-political intricacies, making him a trusted authority on matters that influence the nation’s trajectory.

“It is this sagacious insight that the PDP youths believe will bring transformative reforms to the party and the nation at large.

“One of the key reasons behind the enthusiastic support for Showunmi is his extensive service and commitment to the People’s Democratic Party.

“His dedication to the party has made him a distinguished spokesperson and public affairs strategist, with a knack for refining communication strategies and articulating the party’s vision eloquently. This experience, they believe, will be instrumental in advancing the party’s agenda and attracting a broader base of support.

“Hailing from the esteemed State of Ogun, Otunba Segun Showunmi is seen as a prominent political voice representing the aspirations of his region. His illustrious journey in Nigerian politics has left an indelible mark on the path towards progress and development. His deep connection with his region and his unwavering commitment to its betterment resonates strongly with the PDP youths.

“Showunmi’s literary contributions cannot be overlooked either. His transformative literary works, including ‘Leading The Nigeria’s Future’, ‘Empowering Nigeria’s Destiny’, ‘Unleashing Progress’, and Navigating Nigerian Politics’.

“These books underscore his vision for a brighter national prospect and his dedication to empowering the nation. His collaborative efforts provide innovative solutions and perspectives further highlight his commitment to positive change and progress.”

“As Nigeria continues its journey toward progress and unity, Otunba Segun Showunmi embodies the beacon of hope. His dedication to fostering unity, progress, and positive change has left an indelible mark on the narrative of nation-building.

“We the PDP youths believe that supporting Showunmi as the preferred candidate is a step towards a more progressive and united nation, and they are committed to rallying behind him in the upcoming party elections”, he added.