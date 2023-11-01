PDP govs welcome S-Court judgment, slam contradictory ruling on Plateau

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum has welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court on the party’s petition against the outcome of the presidential election as the end of the party’s quest for the presidency.

The governors, however, expressed shock over what it described as deliberate targeting of the party’s elected officials in Plateau State, using pre-election cases, against the prescription of the Supreme Court.

The governors also welcomed the arbitration of President Bola Tinubu into the dispute in Rivers State between the incumbent governor and his predecessor.

A communique signed by the chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State late yesterday, following a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum, read: “The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation.

”As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the courts.

On the contradictory judgments in Plateau State, the governors said: “We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds.

”We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country.

“The PDP governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcome the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end.

”The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.