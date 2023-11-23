PDP governors meet in Abuja

File: Governor Seyi Makinde

By John Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, which is being hosted by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was convened to discuss issues affecting the party’s administration among other issues.

A source familiar with the development said: “The governors are concerned about recent court decisions, especially in the case of governorship elections in Nassarawa and Plateau States.

“They are also likely to discuss a way out of the impasse over the position of National Secretary, following a recent court pronouncement.”