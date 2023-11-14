PDP crisis: Party chieftains caution against disobeying court orders

…as Sen. Anyanwu resumes as National Secretary

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Enugu State Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have cautioned the National Working Committee of the party against disobeying court orders with regard to the position of National Secretary.

A former State Organising Secretary of the party, Hon. Ogbonna Ugonna and a former Chairman/ CEO of Enugu State Investment Promotion Agency, Hon. Chibuzor Okafor, told reporters on Tuesday that the party‘s NWC was taking an avoidable judicial risk by encouraging Senator Samuel Anyanwu resume office as National Secretary, in flagrant violation of an existing court order.

The two party chieftains noted that the party was not only at risk of incurring the wrath of the judiciary, it was also risking an avoidable crisis by disregarding a resolution of the South East Zonal Executive Commottee of the party.

According to them, the South East Zonal Executive Committee, had since nominated Rt. Hon. Udeh-Okoye as replacement for Senator Anyanwu as National Secretary.

They noted that, “Today’s spectacle (Anyanwu’s resumption) unfolded as Sam Daddy (as Anyanwu is fondly called by admirers), audaciously strode into the office, meticulously capturing the act on video, in a stark portrayal of contempt, disregard, disrespect, and disdain for the Nigerian judiciary.”

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, headed by Justice M.M. Adamu, had on the 10th of November 2023, issued an order barring Anyanwu from parading himself as the National Secretary.

It also prohibited recognition of Anyanwu in this role by the PDP, NWC, NEC, servants, agents, privies, or any other person until the determination of the substantive suit adjourned for a hearing on the 24th of January 2024.

Similarly, an Enugu High Court had earlier restrained Anyanwu from executing the duties inherent to the National Secretary position.

The party chieftains further noted that, “Undeterred by these legal constraints, Anyanwu has chosen a path of blatant non-compliance, raising profound questions about his and PDP’s dedication to the sanctity of the rule of law and their willingness to abide by court decisions.

“The audacious nature of this transgression is compounded by the existence of video evidence where Sam Daddy was seen striding into the office of the PDP National Secretary, a visual testament to Anyanwu’s intentional flouting of court orders.

“This footage not only challenges the authority of the judiciary but also casts a foreboding shadow over the foundational principles of justice and legality within the nation.

“Senator Anyanwu’s brazen move injects an intricate layer into the ongoing legal battle, underscoring not only the urgency for a resolution of the substantive suit but also for the PDP to quickly obey the directives of the court and stop this unabashed defiance of court orders.

“The legal arena now grapples with the formidable task of addressing this egregious act of disobedience, as both the PDP and Senator Anyanwu navigate the far-reaching repercussions of their actions across the political and judicial landscapes.

“The nation watches closely as this high-stakes drama unfolds, testing the resilience of its legal institutions and the integrity of its political processes.”

Earlier, Senator Anyanwu who was the PDP standard bearer in the just concluded Imo State Governorship election which he lost to Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, resumed work as National Secretary of the PDP, a position which he held on to even while campaigning for governor.

The PDP NWC had issued a statement in his defence arguing that there was no part of the PDP Constitution which compels him to relinquish his position as Secretary on account of his participation in the governorship election.