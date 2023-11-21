PCRC appoints Kebbi governor’s wife National matron

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

WIFE of the Governor of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, has been nominated as the National Patron/Matron of the National Women Committee of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC.

The nomination is contained in a letter to the First Lady by Maimuna Umar Sheriff, on behalf of PCRC, National Women Coordinator.

In the letter, the committee extends the greetings of the PCRC NEC and the goodwill of the more than 40 million members of the committee throughout the Federation and in the Diaspora.

It explains that the PCRC is a community policing-based platform established by the Nigerian Police Force under the leadership of late IGP Etim Okon Inyang, retd in 1984 to foster partnership and strengthen the relationship between the Police, members of the public and the community.

This is aimed at gathering intelligence to prevent crimes and mobilise resources within government and private sectors for police officers’ affairs, fallen officers, widows and children as well as the purchase of instrumental gadgets.

The committee thanked Hajiya Zainab Nasare for her interest in the work of the PCRC, assuring her of the esteemed regards of all members.

In her response, Hajia Zainab Idris who accepted her nomination described it as a wake-up call to support and direct her energy in ensuring proper and thorough community policing.

She said security is everybody’s business, we must all rise to protect our people because the governed must be alive for governance. “I know am not the best but since you have chosen me, I see that as an honour,” she added.