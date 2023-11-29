Pay 13% revenue derivation to host communities, not states, Tinubu told

President Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Minister of Health, Architect Gabriel Aduku has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the 13% revenue derivation bearing oil and other mineral resources should be paid directly to the host communities and not to the states.

Aduku who kicked against paying the money to the states, alleged that Governors misappropriate the funds.

Aduku who was an elected member of the Abacha’s Constitutional Conference between 1994 to 1995, was given the opportunity of being the chairman of the Revenue Allocation committee which was on the schedule.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Aduku said, “for this particular 13% revenue derivation formula I will appeal to the president of the country to ensure that the governors have nothing to do with it.”

According to him, Tinubu who himself is experienced in governance as a two term Governor of Lagos State, a former senator and is a person that has mixed with people, should reconsider the implementation and ensure that the host communities benefit directly, adding, “The implementation of these should be strictly put together. The governors will have nothing to do with the derivation of thirteen percent fund that is in the constitution, its for all the communities that are affected.

Aduku who noted that the derivation is good but implementation had been a problem, said, “Many of the governors thereafter saw money and they would look at what to do, they would prefer to do the things themselves rather than give it to the people that are affected for the purpose for which it is derived.

“So that has been wrong, it became a major problem and one of the problems in Nigeria since the 13% derivation came into law during the administration of Obansanjo in particular.

“We have seen what some governors have done with it and it encourages them to aspire to become President of Nigeria since they have money now. They use money making a factor for democracy so unfortunately it’s one of the evils that have eaten up this country.

“But it can be simply managed if only there is sincerely of purpose in the people. So I submit again that the derivation factor is a blessing to Nigerians, and in all other considerations it affects the people, because governance is about the people, not about individuals, how much one can make out of it, or how much their friends made out of it.”

The former Minister who noted that implementation of ideas or critical decisions for the progress of this country has been bedevilled overtime and it appears to continue to get worse, said, “So my candid input is that we should ensure that that particular 13% is allocated to the communities, by identifying the communities and putting an instrument, a management instrument that will be composed of people of integrity within the communities.

“And when they put themselves together they should constitute their leadership themselves, and such leadership can only be supervised by the government of the State and that of the federation on how that resource of thirteen percent is used within the communities.

“The interesting thing is that discussion was taken, we made an agenda for it and more of it was amicably discussion all through.

“Cardinal among the issue is the decision which is the derivation factor. Derivation factor from our search and researches has been on even during the self government of Northern Nigeria, western Nigeria, Eastern Nigeria and so on.

“Derivation were being applied to manage resources. We found out that derivation is important and so it should come to play in what we are doing.

“So in the course of our meetings and so on the 13% derivatives formular became necessary for the areas of oil production of which at that time were mineral contributing States substantially to the nation’s economy.

“The approval was given and it was organised and members of the committee travelled to the oil bearing areas in Portharcourt in the South South, warri for a physical visit to the sites where we can observe for ourselves the extent of damage the exploration has caused the people, the pollution of the natural water, the damage to the arable lands and so on”.