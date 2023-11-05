Patoranking challenges youths on drug abuse as he becomes Lontor’s ambassador

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigeria’s foremost Afrobeat-dancehall singer, Mr Patrick Okorie, popularly called Patoranking, has urged youths in Nigeria to shun drug abuse in-order to guarantee better future.

Patoranking, gave the advice in Lagos when he signed an agreement with the Choice International Group, producer of Lontor products as their new Brand Ambassador.

According to the music star, who promised to do more songs that would encourage the young folks in staying focussed in achieving their dreams professionally and contribute their quota to national development.

Patoranking said that most of his lyrical content is always tailored towards addressing societal menace like corruption, injustice and uplifting the youths and promised to continue in that strides in the coming years.

He said the collaboration with the product will bring about fresh initiatives that would involve teeming youths and better the lots of many of them who are desirous of making impact in the society.

According to Patoranking “We are going to begin a lot together and we are definitely targeting the youths because we do not want our tomorrow to be endangered, definitely we have to come in, strong and how are we musicians fighting drug abuse, you know me that these are things I stand for am not just an artiste, I use my career to guide people to follow the right direction in life.”

“Everybody in a public space are there for two reasons, either you are there for Glitz and Glamour or service to humanity, but my music is tilted to the service to humanity so, that is why I sing against injustice, corruption, uplifting people, most of these admonitions are right there in my lyrics. I stand for quality, originality and longevity.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman Choice International Group, Mrs. Diana Chen, stressed that it has become imperative for the company to invest in the creative industry thereby identifying talents that are bound all across the country.

Chen, noted that the company has been in existence in Africa in the last 15 years and hopes to build a new future for the current and next generation of Nigeria and other African countries that will raise the continental flags higher.

She mentioned that with the official signing of the artist, the company will birth a lot of initiatives that will drive society particularly the youths to greatness.

Chen said, “We need a new collection of a new generation who understands the current society’s nuances and how to leverage creativity to change perceptions about life and make life more meaningful.”

In his remarks, the Group Head of the company, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, maintained that company have always supported the creative industry across the globe with all her products, stressing that bringing an A-list Patoranking onboard is to genuinely invest in the youths and give more to the creative space in Nigeria.

“We are very significant of the person we are making as ambassador in the history of Lontor, over the years we have always had someone who understands the intricacies of all sectors,Patoranking is not just a musician, he is also an entrepreneur so, the partnership will be both for business and entertainment to expand the brand across his fan base in Africa and Globally.”

Arogundade stressed that, “Nigeria’s entertainment industry is one of those to be reckoned with in the world today and the company is using Patoranking as a brand to push Nigeria’s brand to the world.”