Partially open Odiagbon Flyover to avert looming disaster, Kwara IPMAN chieftain tells govt

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The looming loss of millions of lives and properties worth several billions of Naira in Tanke community area of Ilorin, Kwara State, from the disaster that could result from fully-loaded petrol tankers skidding off tiny roads have been raised by a chieftain of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Alhaji Abdulkareem Sanni.

Alhaji Sanni, the Managing Director of SANRAB Petrol Station at Tanke, speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, attributed the looming danger to the shut Tunde Idiagbon Flyover by the state government because it’s still under construction.

He said the development had forced petrol tanker drivers to be going through the community to get to their various destinations, being the only option.

He said there were 14 petrol stations between the flyover area in Tanke and the main gate of the University of Ilorin, which prompted regular usage of the linkroads in Tanke community by the tanker drivers.

The IPMAN elder recalled that on November 21, 2022, one of his tankers returning from Lagos entered a ditch in Tanke community in the course of negotiating one of the corners.

He said: “When alerted, I had to quickly call the officials of State Fire Service, men of NSCDC and police officers to be on stand-by while my staff carefully evacuate the product from the fully loaded tank.

“It actually cost me a lot of extra money for the security backup.

“And we are talking about 45,000, 50,000 and 60,000-liter fully loaded tanks with petrol tanker drivers navigating through Tanke community every time including the evening time when most people are already asleep.

“We don’t need to wait for the disaster to happen before we start regretting. One of the residents, whose house is close to the main road, said they used be very scared and run out of their house whenever they hear of the sound of trailer loaded with petrol tank in their area.”

He, therefore, called on the state government to urgently find a means to open up one lane of the fly over bridge still under construction for tankers and other vehicles to use like the government did during the just-concluded convocation ceremonies of University of Ilorin to avoid the possible carnage.