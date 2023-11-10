Parent of kidnapped Zamfara students roar, call for quick intervention

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

About 2 months after students of the Federal University of Gusau in Zamfara State were kidnapped by bandits, parents of the female students have alleged that the Zamfara state government was not doing much over the plight of the students in captivity.

The parents of the kidnapped 24 students said the government was exhibiting a lackadaisical attitude over the plight of their children since they were taken away.

On Friday 26 September 2023, the bandits attacked 3 female off-campus hostels at Sabon Gida, on the outskirts of Gusau and kidnapped 24 students and some members of the community.

According to the parents, their attempts to secure the release of their children met a brick wall as the bandits claimed that they would not release the female students unless they were paid a huge amount of money promised to them.

“This kidnap was planned to implicate some, if not why are the bandits also alleging that they’ve been promised a heavy amount and until that promise is fulfilled, they will not release our children? So, who made the promise of the said huge sum?”

“Stories were flying around that the bandits were promised five hundred million Naira to execute the abduction but that our children are still been held because the promise was not fulfilled. “

“We are condemning the action of the state government for not making efforts to ensure that our children and wards are released unharmed. He travelled out a day after the kidnap incident “

“The government who promised us that the students would be rescued unharmed, has abandoned the issue,” the parents alleged.