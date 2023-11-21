PAP: Threat to protest naked against Ndiomu myopic – NDIG

Ndiomu

The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) has described the decision of a group under the auspices of Niger Delta Emancipators to protest naked in Abuja against the administration of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), as myopic and senseless.

Convener of the NDIG, Dr. Boma Horsfall, in a statement issued on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, regretted that such threats can only come from “backward-thinking elements” who are not satisfied with the innovative and sustainable plans Ndiomu has for ex-agitators of the Niger Delta region.

The NDIG noted that upon investigation into the activities of the group as well as the names therein, the group was discovered to be non-existent and its members not captured as delegates under the Data Base of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“It is quite sad that at these times when young people in other regions of the country are embracing innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, young people in the Niger Delta region are talking about getting naked on the streets to protest.

“This further exposes the myopic and senseless state of mind of people who are bent on tarnishing the good works of the Interim Administrator because of their interest in taking over the PAP job.

“Young people in the Southwest are embracing technology, agriculture and other innovative ideas. In the Southeast, young Igbos are becoming experts in trade and business. But when it comes to our region, young people are always talking about protesting to bring each other down,” he lamented.

Dr Horsfall maintained that as far as the NDIG is concerned, “Ndiomu is changing the narratives of the PAP and that is why these backward-thinking elements are not satisfied with the innovations that are coming from Ndiomu and his team”.

He added that these negative publications are obviously being sponsored by persons who have been “benefitting fraudulently” from the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the past.

“We call on the media to desist from publicizing these kinds of unfounded form of journalism, and stop fanning the ambiance of misrepresentation. The NDIG is aware that some fellows in the media are schemers.

“The Federal Government is working hard to bring about the much-needed development to the Nigerian people in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and people are still talking about protesting naked. Stakeholders are already aware of their tactics,” the NDIG statement added.