PAP: Ijaw activist, Mike begs Tinubu to appoint Johnny as Amnesty Coordinator

President Tinubu

An Ijaw Activist, Senior Comrade Blackman Edisemi Mike has again begged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to appoint High Chief Michael Johnny as substantive Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

High Chief Michael Johnny, “Agadiwei” of Gbaramatu Kingdom, is a chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC and Ijaw leader of APC in Delta State.

Mike in a statement on Saturday in Warri, said, “ High Chief Michael Johnny, a notable chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, personally took the gospel of APC to every Ijaw community since 2015 with his own resources and today a large number of Ijaws in Delta State, have accepted and become members of the party “

“ High Chief Michael Johnny made tremendous sacrifice and contributions to the development of APC in Ijaw land and across Delta State. It is unfortunate that since 2015 till date, he ( Johnny) has not gotten any Federal appointment. He has worked very hard for the party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR should reward him with the Amnesty Coordinator position “

Mike, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, called on President Tinubu to apply his known reward system where core party members are rewarded with appointments for their sacrifice and contributions to the party at all level.

The Activist further noted that APC members in Delta State were expecting more federal appointments from President Tinubu, adding that APC members should be rewarded for what they did and their efforts in the last February and March 2023, Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Assembly elections in Delta State.