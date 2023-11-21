PAP: 35 cadet pilots commence type rating training program in South Africa

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Thirty-five beneficiaries out of the 75 shortlisted under the Presidential Amnesty Programme’s Aviation Resuscitation Scheme have commenced specialized training courses that will see their Private/Commercial Pilot licenses type rated.

The training program is taking place at world-class aviation training organisations (ATOs) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A staggered deployment commenced with the resumption of a scheduled number of cadets in South Africa on Monday 20th November, 2023. The 35 cadets are to be type-rated in a variety of Aircraft equipment ranging from B737 Classic, ERJ-145, and ATR-72. Also, some of the cadets are to undergo instrument rating in Rotary Wings aircraft.

It will be recalled that the Interim Administrator of the PAP, Maj. Gen Barry Ndiomu (rtd), had doggedly pursued the quality implementation of the PAP Aviation Rescucitation Program. His vision to develop human capacities in strategic industries that command global relevance and far-reaching opportunities has always taken center stage.

The PAP carefully profiled and selected ALT Academy and Sim Aero Training Limited, both in Johannesburg South Africa, as preferred trainers for the above-stated Programs.

The first batch of cadets who recently arrived in South Africa were super excited about the revival of their careers by the PAP and the opportunities that await them in the fast-growing global aviation industry.