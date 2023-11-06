Pa Soludo’s death: Gwacham commiserates with Governor Soludo

…describes father’s death as a huge loss to Ndi Anambra.

The Honourable Member Representing the good people of Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency, Hon. Gwacham Maureen Chinwe described the death of Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo (Akukananwa 1) of Isuofia kingdom as a huge blow to Ndi Anambra and the nation at large.

In a statement personally signed by the first class lawmaker, she described late Pa Soludo as a legend who gave the nation and Anambra a rare gift personified in Prof. Charles Soludo, the Executive Governor of Anambra state.

According to Hon. Gwacham, “it is with a deep shock that I received the sad news of Ichie Akukananwa 1 of Isuofia’s demise. He was a peace-loving man whose gift of His Excellency, Prof. Soludo endeared him to many across the globe. Pa Soludo’s death is one too many but as it pleases God almighty. To the glory of God, he lived a fulfilled life which is worthy of emulation and I pray that God blesses his soul and grant him eternal rest”.

Hon. Gwacham further condoled with Anambra State Government and the Executive Governor of the State, His excellency, professor C.C Soludo while stressing the importance of his high spirit in the face of a trying time like this.

Until his death, Pa Simeon Soludo was aged 92years