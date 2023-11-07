P3G, NPF to organize youth 2023 youth security summit

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to engage and empower the younger generation in matters of national security, the Peace and Good Governance Group(P3G), has joined forces with the National Police Foundation (NPF) to organize the much-anticipated Youth 2023 Youth Security Summit.

The summit, scheduled to hold on the 13th December, 2023 at the Base Landmark Event Center, in Enugu State, aims to bring together young leaders, experts, and policymakers to discuss pressing security challenges and explore proactive solutions.

The Youth 2023 Youth Security Summit plans to convene young individuals from diverse backgrounds, including students, activists, entrepreneurs, and aspiring policymakers. The summit will feature interactive panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, enabling the participants to learn.

This was disclosed in a joint press release signed by the Director General of Peace and Good Governance Group(P3G)/Convener YOUTH SECURITY SUMMIT 2023, Monday Diamond Ani JP, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

The statement reads in part: “Security is the major propeller of a nation’s economy and otherwise the development of any society,and no effective security system or viable economy,hence security is often said to be everyone’s business.

“In view of this, the Peace and Good Governance Group in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force Enugu State Command set to organize a youth reorientation program tagged YOUTH SECURITY SUMMIT 2023.

“The Youth Security Summit 2023 is a timely cum strategic security lecture and interactive session with the Theme: THE GOOD CITIZEN.

“The lecture segment of the program will have a renowned Guest Lecturer, the Commissioner of Police and other Security Chiefs in Enugu State to speak and interact with thousands of youths in the South East Region on the Topic:

NIGERIA SECURITY SYSTEM; Youth Activism and its Implications on Peace and Security in a Changing Time.

“However,the Panel Discussion will feature some eminent sons and daughters of Ndigbo to bare their minds on the possible solution to a lasting peace and security in the society.

“Youth leaders and youth organizations, civil society organizations,pressure groups and religious bodies are all anticipated in this historical gathering of the youths.”