Oweh bags UI worthy ambassador award

The University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA) Worldwide, has presented the Chairman-designate Delta State Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Dr Paul Oweh, with an award of excellence as a worthy ambassador of the premier university.

The award was presented to Dr. Oweh at a luncheon and award of honours to mark the university’s 75th anniversary, held at Metropolitan Club Hall in Lagos on Saturday.

According to Prof. Saawua Gabriel Nyityo, Worldwide President of UIAA “the award is in recognition of Dr Oweh’s significant contribution to the medical profession and development of the university”.

Dr Oweh, a medical doctor and lawyer was in company of his wife, Princess Oghale Oweh, Member Representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko and some members of the Emevor and Isoko community in Lagos.

The event also had in attendance, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Obi of Issele-Uku Kingdom, HRM Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II, who were honoured with Alumnus of the year and Most Distinguished Alumnus Award.

In an interview with journalists, Dr Oweh expressed gratitude to God and the UIAA for recognising him amidst eminently qualified Nigerians and pledged to continue contributing his quota towards uplifting the image of the university and development of the country.