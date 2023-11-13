Ovwian Community Election: Akpowa, PG hopeful cautions against violence, witch-hunting of supporters

Foremost candidate to the office of President General of Ovwian Community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Destiny Oghenero Akpowa has cautions fellow aspirants to the office of President General in the community election scheduled for December 2023, to desist from the harassment of his followers and supporters, warning that while he will not resort to violence or desperation to serve the community, he will not fold his arm to watch his supporters being unjustifiably blackmailed witch-hunted over the coming elections.

Addressing newsmen in Ovwian on Sunday, Chief Akpowa, the Ariakpokefe of Udu Kingdom, appealed to the Commissioner of Police in Delta State to warn those elements in the community, who are working with some known and unknown figures to foment trouble and heat up the polity ahead of the polls.

‘’Information before us suggest some interest groups, in obvious dread of our rising popularity and electoral value and profile, have perfected plans to implicate my innocent supporters as security threats. We have been told by informed sources in their team of plans to plant dreaded weapons and hard drugs in vehicles and homes of our trusted ally so as to get them arrested, take them away and weaken our consultations/campaigns.

‘’Already, we have witnessed series of attacks and harassment by agents of some of our opponents. We call on the Commissioner of Police, Delta State and other security agents in the state to open discreet investigations into activities of all the aspirants. We are not violent people. We have no reason whatsoever to initiate violence because of community elections. The Police should wade in and caution our opponents in the interest of peace and harmony’’, Chief Akpowa added.

Also speaking to newsmen, Chief Matthew Odjeku Uparan, the Okakor of Udu Kingdom; Comrade Nathaniel Golohor, Director General of Akpowa for PG Campaign Organization; Comrade Napoleon Golohor, immediate past Oghwuvwie General of Ovwian Community; Ransom Boyi and Prince Ofudje, members of the Council of Representatives of the Community and Tony Nigu, Otota (Spokesman) of Ovwian Community, and several others, in respective interviews, confirmed the rising and intimidating popularity of Chief Destiny Oghenero Akpowa ahead of the coming elections, stressing that in a free, fair and transparent election, he was sure of victory already.

Chief Matthew Odjeku Uparan emphasized that Ovwian Community was going into delegate election in December and that there had been cases of harassment of supporters of Chief Destiny Oghenero Akpowa lately hence the call on the Police to rise up to the occasion to stamp out the tide of insecurity ahead of the polls.

‘’As the immediate past President General of Ovwian Community, I can confirm that Chief Destiny Oghenero Akpowa is the candidate to beat in the coming election. He has positioned himself for service, touched lives and the people are the ones urging him to come and serve them. He is simply unstoppable and his opponents are jittery.

‘’I therefore add my voice to that of Chief Akpowa to appeal to Ovwian political and community Leaders, elders, women and youths to stand for the peace of Ovwian by resisting any attempt at imposing an unpopular candidate on the people. Ovwian belongs to all and everybody should be encouraged to exercise their franchise. The DPO, Area Commander and CP should please step in now to arrest the situation.

‘’We stand for peace and popular election, but we shall not fold our arms and watch any sect of trouble-makers take Ovwian community for a ride. Chief Oghenero Akpowa should go about his consultations and campaigns without any fear of harassment. He will have no reason to resort to violence because he is the candidate the people earnestly yearn for. The security agents should identify those elements promoting violence in the community and take care of them’’, Chief Uparan added.