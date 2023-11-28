Over 1000 journalists attacked since 1986 to 2023 — Report

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A report by the Centre of Journalism Innovation and Development, CJIS, has highlighted the alarming rise in violence against journalists worldwide.

The report, presented by the Project Officer, CJID, Benedicta Akpede, at a multi-stakeholder forum, said 1,034 journalists have been attacked across Nigeria from 1986 to 2023.

Akpede said the attack ranges from physical attacks, access denials, unlawful arrest, harassment, and threats, adding that the perpetrators of the attack are not limited to outlaws, electoral bodies, security personnel, state actors, religious groups, among others.

According to the report, we have tracked, recorded, and verified 1,034 attacks on journalists and media organizations in Nigeria. The first attack recorded in the Press Attack Tracker was the killing of Dele Giwa on October 19, 1986.

“1986-1998: The initial period, spanning from 1986 to 1998, witnessed a total of 12 recorded incidents. 1999-2003: The subsequent five-year marked a significant upswing, with 131 incidents recorded.

“2004-2008: From 2004 to 2008, there was a fluctuation in incidents, totaling 69. 2009-2013: The following five years saw a decrease in incidents, with a total of 48 recorded.

“2014-2018: A considerable surge occurred from 2014 to 2018, with a total of 178 incidents. 2019-2023: The most recent data, spanning from 2019 to 2023, reveals a substantial increase, with a total of 597 journalists attacked”, the report says.

On his part, the Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda, Edataen Ojo, said: “We see an escalating situation of attacks against journalists in different parts of the country and the numbers that we’re seeing actually indicate that the number of journalists being attacked are on the rise.

“At the end of the event, we hope to have a framework that will be presented to the government to adopt as part of its obligation to protect journalists and put this mechanism in place as a national mechanism on the safety of journalists.

“As a community the media sector is to focus on reporting events that they consider newsworthy, and they often do not see attacks on colleagues as newsworthy. That mindset needs to change, because attacks on journalists are very significant incidents, but they also affect the ability of journalists to report independently and accurately so the part of the objective here is to find ways to encourage journalists to report any attack on them.”

On his part, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, cautioned journalists against subjectivity in their reportage, emphasizing that the Union is ready to defend the interest of any journalist who calls on it.

He said: “If anything happens to you (Journalists) in the line of duty, you are also supposed to let us know, report such to the union and we’ll take it as a union. We’ve had instances where journalists were attacked and they were brought to our notice. And of course, we took them out as a union.

“Well, I always advise journalists not to be emotional about any particular report because whenever you are emotional about it, you throw caution to the wind.

“You know you begin to do something out of the norm. Don’t be emotional if you have a report you’re working on, work on it as a professional, not as an interested party. Because each time you bring your personal interests to the fore, then your guess is as good as mine.”