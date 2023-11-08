Outgoing NYSC members hail Prophet Fufeyin, urge Nigerians to follow his steps

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who served with Mercy City in Delta State have praised the generous actions of billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin after receiving an N5 million gift from the cleric. They also encouraged fellow Nigerians to adopt the philanthropic lifestyle of the prophet, who is the founder of Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries in Warri.

As part of his ongoing tradition, Fufeyin had previously gifted N3 million to some outgoing corps members in an earlier batch this year. In a video shared with journalists, Fufeyin stated that the donation was facilitated by the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation, the charitable arm of his ministry.

Several former corps members referred to the clergyman as a father figure to Nigerian youths, emphasizing his supportive role throughout their service period. Faith Nnaji from Enugu, one of the NYSC members, expressed her joy and gratitude for the gift, stating that it would significantly impact her life. “I am extremely happy. I pray that God will expand his territory and bless him,” Nnaji said.

Otagari Juliet from Edo, another beneficiary who served with MercyTV, mentioned that the gift would enable her to start something new upon her return home instead of waiting to find a job. “I didn’t anticipate this happening. I had no expectations of receiving such an amount after completing NYSC. I feel truly blessed,” Juliet said.