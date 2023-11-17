Our vision for FarmKonnect on track – Oluwole, founder

By Dickson Omobola

FOUNDER of the defunct agro initiative, FarmKonnect International, Mr Azeez Saheed, has assured investors that the company will return soon after many months of speculation.

He made this statement on his X handle and the post reads: “FarmKonnect to return soon. We have been working resiliently to ensure we get back on track regarding our vision for FarmKonnect. Despite encountering severe setbacks, I and FarmKonnect remain determined and committed to our vision and our partners”

FarmKonnect International has been the subject of many lawsuits from angry investors, who accused the founder of embezzling N50 million of their investment, an allegation he has denied.

The agri-business platform was founded on the basis of building useful investments using Agriculture as an instrument.

FarmKonnect is an Agritech company founded in 2015 with the sole purpose of teaching people how to approach Agricultural practices utilizing technology and recent advancements in the sector to grow food, invest, save, and earn money from its many profitable agricultural ventures.

With this news, it is hoped that Mr Azeez Saheed will put to rest all the negative attributions and aspersions cast on his person by aggrieved investors.